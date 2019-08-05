Editorial

Prince Charles Offered Role In Upcoming James Bond Movie

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales speaks during a visit to the YouTube Space London at Kings Cross on May 16, 2018 in London England. Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are making a whistle stop tour of the capital, visiting businesses showcasing innovation. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist

Prince Charles could be coming to the big screen next to 007 in “Bond 25.”

The prince was reportedly asked to star in a cameo role in the new James Bond movie when he visited the set a few weeks ago, according to a report originally published Saturday by The Sun.

If Prince Charles takes the role, he will join his mom, Queen Elizabeth II, who starred in a short James Bond clip for the 2012 Olympics in London.

“They loved the buzz around the Queen’s appearance alongside Daniel Craig and think Charles could top even that,” a source close to production told The Sun. “He is the epitome of everything British, perfect for a cameo role and Bond fans worldwide would absolutely love it.” (RELATED: REPORT: Grace Jones Walks Off Of New James Bond Movie Set After Only A Few Minutes)

Prince Charles was offered the role a couple weeks ago, and is reportedly actually considering it. If Charles doesn’t take the role, the producers may look to a different part of the royal family for a cameo.

“If Charles doesn’t go for it Harry and [William] could be in producers’ sights next,” the source added.

Any royal cameo in “Bond 25” would probably be good for the movie considering how many setbacks the movie has had during filming. Some have even called the movie cursed after Daniel Craig injured his ankle.

Maybe Prince Charles is what this movie needs.