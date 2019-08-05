Ryan Bingham Discusses His Music And Role As Walker In ‘Yellowstone’

Ryan Bingham recently opened up about his role on “Yellowstone” in an awesome video.

The star singer plays Walker in the hit Paramount Network show, and his character got a major update in the last episode when Kayce let him live instead of killing him at the train station. It’s unclear where Walker will go from here. What is clear is that the man behind the role feels a close connection to his music being used. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Incredible With New Episode ‘Blood The Boy’)

Bingham said the following in the video when talking about his music and his role on the show:

Sometimes it can be a bit difficult because the songs are so personal to me. So, to take that stuff and put in a TV and then the hands of this character puts me in a vulnerable state as well because I have to have a certain amount of trust in the show and in Taylor’s writing and stuff to just kind of put all that stuff on the table.

You can watch his full comments below.

Walker recently managed to avoid a trip to the train station, so here we talk to @RyanBingham about his involvement in the show and what it’s like to have his music featured on #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/Dw5rL0ERnp — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 4, 2019

Like I said, I have no idea where Bingham’s character goes from here. Walker has a lot of dirt on the ranch, but he doesn’t seem eager to be a problem.

Rip made him an accessory to murder in the last episode, and I’m guessing we haven’t seen the end of Walker.

He’s far too interesting of a character to disappear halfway through the second season.

If I had to guess, I’d say we’re going to see him re-enter the picture at some point down the road. He clearly owes Kayce a big favor, and there’s no way we don’t see it repaid down the road.

How will it be paid off? Not a clue, but it’s absolutely going to happen.

Tune in Wednesday night on the Paramount Network for the seventh episode of season two. It should be a great one.