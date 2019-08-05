Scalise Says DC Liberals Are Actively Preventing Voting On Protections For Born Alive Babies

Republican Rep. Steve Scalise said Monday that Washington, D.C., liberals are actively preventing lawmakers from voting on protections for babies born alive in botched abortions.

The Louisiana representative tweeted that D.C. liberals are both ignoring the practice of denying medical care to babies born alive through botched abortions, as well as actively preventing lawmakers from voting on this issue.

“Far too many babies born alive during attempted abortions are denied crucial medical care and left to die,” Scalise tweeted. “Liberals in Washington aren’t just ignoring this horrific practice, they’re actively preventing a vote on protections for abortion survivors.”

Scalise’s tweet referenced his Monday Fox News op-ed in which he and Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser challenged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats to vote on a born-alive act. (RELATED: Majority Supports Requiring Doctors To Care For Babies Born Alive In Botched Abortions, Poll Shows)

“Just this year, House Republicans have already made 80 different unanimous consent requests to vote on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivor Protection Act,” Dannenfelser and Scalise wrote. “And 80 different times, Democrats have moved to prevent us from holding a vote.”

“What is Speaker Pelosi afraid of? These life-saving protections are widely supported by Republican, Democrat, and independent voters alike,” they continued. “House Democrats must stand up against special interests in the abortion industry and finally bring the Born-Alive Act to the floor for a vote.”

Scalise also tweeted that he filed a discharge petition that intends to bypass Pelosi and force a vote on the born-alive act.

