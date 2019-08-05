‘The Rookie’ Star Afton Williamson Quits Show Over Sexual Harassment And Racial Discrimination Claims

Actress Afton Williamson announced Sunday that she would not be returning to star in the ABC show “The Rookie.”

Williamson cited sexual harassment and racial discrimination during the first season of filming as reasons she had for leaving, according to a report published Sunday by Fox News.

“The Rookie” star made the announcement with a post on Instagram.

“I will not be returning for Season 2 of The Rookie. I owe it to you my amazing fans to share the Truth,” she captioned the photo.

Williamson claimed that she endured “racially charged inappropriate comments” from the hair department and that she experienced “bullying” from producers. She claimed she was sexually harassed by a recurring guest star throughout the season.

After enduring racial comments by the head of the hair department, Williamson alleged she was sexually assaulted by the head at the season wrap party. (RELATED: ‘Gossip Girl’ Set To Return To Television On New Streaming Service)

“HR protocol was never adhered to following the above reports given by me to my Showrunner/EP and an investigation was never issued for any of my claims,” Williamson wrote. “The only time I was asked to participate in an investigation was after a meeting I called in June following our Season 2 announcement.”

Williamson claimed she was asked to return to filming for season 2 but she turned it down.

“Now is the best time in the world to be a woman and I have a platform so it’s time to use my Voice.”