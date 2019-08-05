Tom Brady Tweets Photo Of His Draft Card, Says To ‘Never Forget Where You Came From’

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had a great tweet late Sunday afternoon.

The six-time Super Bowl champion reached a new deal Sunday with the Patriots, and will have a salary of $23 million this season.

Using his new deal to remind people just how far he has come, he tweeted a picture of his draft card when he was a sixth round pick in 2000. (RELATED: Tom Brady Practices With Suspended Teammate Josh Gordon)

You can check it out below.

I got a chance to hold my draft card a few hours ago. Never forget where you came from. pic.twitter.com/sqBgAbWLCZ — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 4, 2019

It truly is amazing when you consider just how far Brady has come as a football player. He was never a star in high school, he was never a star at Michigan, he was barely drafted and now he has six Super Bowl rings.

If there was ever a shining example of what hard work and dedication can get you, Tom Brady is 100% it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on May 17, 2019 at 1:04pm PDT

Now, he’s locked in with New England for a few mores years, got himself a nice little payday and he’ll start the season in about a month.

Even at $23 million for this season, he’s still wildly underpaid compared to what he could get on the open market.

However, we all know Brady is notorious for leaving money on the table to help the team. It’s just another sign of how selfless he is and how big of a drive to win he has.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on May 9, 2019 at 6:40am PDT

I can’t wait to see what Brady does next, and there’s no question he’s a wonderful example to athletes everywhere.