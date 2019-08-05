Trump Flubs Location After Trying To Share Condolences For Shooting In Dayton, Ohio

President Donald Trump misspoke and conveyed his condolences to Toledo, Ohio, instead of Dayton during his remarks on the deadly mass shootings Monday morning.

Trump’s gaffe comes after Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden reportedly offered his sympathies to victims of the mass shootings over the weekend but mixed up the locations of both attacks.

Biden reportedly referred to the shootings as “the tragic events in Houston today and also in Michigan the day before” during a fundraiser in San Diego on Sunday, according to a pool report. (RELATED: Major Internet Company Cloudflare Drops ‘Cesspool Of Hate’ 8chan Following El Paso Shooting)

Trump condemned white supremacy in his remarks Monday.

“The shooter in El Paso posted a manifesto online consumed by racist hate. In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy,” Trump said. “These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart and devours the soul.”

Trump correctly stated the location of the Ohio shooting earlier in the speech. “Then in the early hours of Sunday morning, Dayton, Ohio, another twisted monster opened fire on a crowded downtown street. He murdered nine people, including his own sister, and injured 27 others,” he said. The nation was rocked by two apparently unrelated mass shootings this weekend. Twenty people are dead after a shooting in an El Paso, Texas, shopping area Saturday. At least nine people are dead and 26 injured following a mass shooting in downtown Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday, according to police. Biden’s campaign and the White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

