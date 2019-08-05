Former MLB Player Tyrell Jenkins Involved In Softball Brawl

Former MLB pitcher Tyrell Jenkins recently found himself in a massive softball fight.

According to TMZ on Sunday, Jenkins was involved in a Wednesday scuffle in Texas, and he told TMZ he only got involved to defend his teammates. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The former Braves pitcher has been suspended from the softball league for one year. You can watch the insane altercation below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Look, I don’t know how many times I have to say this, but there’s never a reason to find yourself in a physical altercation at a sporting event. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

If you find yourself throwing punches during a softball game, then you’ve made some very poor decisions. I’m not ragging on people who play softball. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

I love crushing beers and softball just as much as the next guy. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

However, this whole incident with Jenkins is straight out of Jim Rome’s softball guy rant. People are out on the field will to swing on each other like it’s the World Series.

Doesn’t Jenkins have better things to do? After all, he actually played pro baseball.

If you see a brawl breaking out on a softball field, I suggest you turn around and walk away. Squaring up and escalating is beyond stupid.

Do better, Jenkins.