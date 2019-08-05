We Did Our Research: Check Out These Great Deals On Record Players

Record players were left for dead in the last millennium. But time, like a vinyl record, is a flat circle, and turntables are back in style. Whether you’re a hipster who wants to get in on the trend or you’re just old-school, you should love these inexpensive, high-quality record players we at the Daily Dealer scoured Amazon for. Happy shopping!

Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable With Speakers

This record player, Amazon’s #1 bestseller, straddles eras: it comes equipped with both up-to-date, built-in Bluetooth and midcentury panache. It’s available in over a dozen colors, and you can take it anywhere, as it’s got a carry handle.

And it’s easy to use, according to this Amazon customer: “I’m terrible when it comes to technology so I was nervous first setting up this player. It was so easy to do and I was able to listen to music in 5 minutes of opening the box. This record player completely filled my needs and exceeded my expectations. 5 stars!!!”

Audio-Technica ATLP60 Fully Automatic Stereo Belt Drive Turntable

This quality record player comes with a professional, belt drive aluminum platter and gorgeous modern design. It’s easy to operate and, with its vibration minimization, boasts impressive high-clarity sound. All yours for $79.00.

Thus gushed Amazon reviewer Savannah: “The sound quality is great, and the Bluetooth was not a feature I was thinking I would use, but I was proven wrong again. The Bluetooth connects seamlessly with my soundbar that I use for my television. … Thanks for a great product audio technica!”

Fluance RT80 High Fidelity Vinyl Turntable Record Player

At $199.99, this Fluance record player is expensive relative to the first two items we recommended. But it’s worth it: with a diamond stylus and quality cartridge, the sound quality is crystal clear, just as all your favorite artists intended their music to sound.

Reviewer A. Maier confirms this: “Performance in every way is quite good by audiophile standards – this feels like a 1970’s turntable. Speed is dead-on with no detectable flutter and I heard no rumble at reasonable volume levels … Sound is dynamic with a crisp treble and punchy bass.”

