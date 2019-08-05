We Found A Handgun Safe That Is $130 Off

Part of the responsibility that comes with owning a handgun is properly and safely storing it. While guns safes are often expensive and impractical for easy access in the event of an emergency, we here at the Daily Dealer just came across a particularly good gun safe that promises quick access and can be mounted under a desk or against the wall. The safe has a quick access digital keypad option or can be opened with a backup key if needed, and the fast activation drop-down drawer means you can have your firearm at hand in a moments notice.

GunVault SV500 – SpeedVault Handgun Safe on sale for just $79.99

This SpeedVault Handgun Safe has over 1000 5 star reviews on Amazon, and for a limited time you can take 40 percent off its normal $200+ price tag, meaning this life-saving storage solution can be yours for at a $130 discount!

Guns Save Lives, and this safe ensures that your handgun can be close at hand if necessary

Make sure to keep checking the Daily Dealer over the next two days for a comprehensive collection of the best deals we find for the final days of February and if you like these deals, feel free to browse some of the Daily Dealer’s most popular recommended Amazon products found below.





Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.