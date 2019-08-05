See Photos From Day 4 Of Fall Football Camp For The Wisconsin Badgers

The Wisconsin Badgers had their fourth day of fall football camp Sunday, and we look ready to get down to business.

In photos shared by the team on social media, it’s clear as all hell that the squad is buckled down, locked in, on point and focused on doing whatever it takes to win. (RELATED: Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst Has A ‘Pretty Good Idea’ Who Will Be The Starting QB)

Take a look at a few of the shots from practice below.

We’re 25 days away from the opening snap of the season when the Badgers take the field down in Tampa against South Florida.

It’s literally all anybody is talking about back in Wisconsin. It’s the first thing people bring up in conversation and it’s pretty much the only thing people bring up in conversation.

The hype surrounding Graham Mertz and our 2019 redemption tour has hit a deafening level.

Of course, there’s a very real chance Jack Coan gets the first series of the season under center. We’ll have to wait and see, but I can tell you who fans want.

They want Mertz, and it’s not close. Paul Chryst might have a revolt on his hands. It’s hard to tell just from the pictures above, but it looked like the young freshman phenom was going to gun one down field.

Keep checking back for more updates on camp when we have them. Things should start moving pretty fast, and it shouldn’t be much longer before we get some clarity in the quarterback race.

No matter what happens, I can promise you Wisconsin is in for some big things in 2019.