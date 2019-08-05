Nick Saban Denies Ever Offering Zach Smith A Job, Confirms An Interview Took Place

Alabama football coach Nick Saban set the record straight on whether he tried to hire Zach Smith.

Smith was infamously fired by Urban Meyer at Ohio State after allegations of domestic violence surfaced and engulfed the program in chaos. However, newly released text messages from Meyer appeared to claim Alabama offered the troubled former assistant a job. (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

Nick Saban said he did interview Smith a little less than two years ago, but never offered him a job.

“He did a nice job in the interview. But it was when we did the background check that we decided that there was a better opportunity to hire somebody else, and that’s what we did,” Saban told the press about the situation on Saturday, according to AL.com.

If Saban is telling the truth, and I see no reason he wouldn’t, then it shows great judgement on his part. I can’t remember the last time a college football coach fell from grace in the same spectacular fashion Smith did last year.

There were multiple allegations of issues involving his ex-wife, and it quickly took over the world of college football.

He was fired, Meyer was suspended and it became a huge embarrassment to the OSU program.

Saban, whether you like him or not, is a very smart man. We might not know what popped in the background check, but clearly, Alabama made the correct call to not hire Smith.