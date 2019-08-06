Guy At The Beach Gets Roasted By Woman Running Football Route In Incredible Video

One guy learned the hard way to never underestimate your opponent when it comes to sports.

In a viral video shared by Barstool Sports on Twitter, a guy tried to play some blanket defense on a woman, and it didn’t go well. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The woman absolutely roasted him. She beat him off the line of scrimmage, juked him out of his jockstrap and then curled around to make the catch. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Watch the incredible video below.

Fellas, here’s some advice. Don’t ever let yourself get burned on the beach like that because it’s something you can’t come back from. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

She beat him at every level of the play. She didn’t just beat him. She dominated him. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here’s what you do if you find yourself in a similar situation. There are only two options. The first one (the one I recommend) is to give her a fat cushion of space.

Let her run her route, bait the throw and then jump the route for the interception. This is defense 101. It’s not hard to figure out. Use your superior speed to close the gap.

The second option, and this one might not make the ladies on the beach very happy, is to jam them with press coverage at the line of scrimmage.

I view every person as equal. If you’re going to step up and play the game, then I’m going to treat you just like I’d treat a man.

That means jamming you up for at least the first five yards as I wait for the blitz to get to the quarterback. A real athlete, man or woman, wouldn’t want anything less.

Whatever you do, don’t let yourself get torched on a football route by a woman on the beach. That much is for sure. Any option is better than that.