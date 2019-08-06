Report: Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Call It Quits Again

Supermodel Bella Hadid and singer The Weeknd have reportedly called it quits again, this time citing “distance” as a major factor in the break-up.

Sources close to the 22-year-old Victoria’s Secret model and 29-year-old singer told E! News in a piece published Tuesday that the two have called things off again after reconciling and getting back together one year ago.

“Bella and Abel [Tesfaye] have split,” a source shared. “They are in different places right now, physically and mentally.” (RELATED: Bella Hadid Apologizes After Facing Backlash Over Snap Deemed Rude To Arab Countries)

“Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut,” the source added. (RELATED: Bella Hadid Hits Back At Plastic Surgery Rumors)

The source continued, while explaining that the celebrity duo have been traveling so much lately they haven’t seen each other a lot.

“They have been arguing a lot recently,” the insider shared, adding that the separation has lead to lots of friction.

“[They] haven’t spent quality time together in months,” the source added.

However, it sounds like this is just a “break” and they might not be completly over for good.

“They hope to get back together at one point but for now are focusing on themselves and their projects,” the source explained.

As previously reported, the lingerie model and Abel first got together in 2015 at Coachella music festival. They then split in December of that year only to have reports surface in February of 2016 that they were an item again.

And that pattern would continue over the next few years with news last July that they were once again an item after the couple was spotted partying together in Tokyo.