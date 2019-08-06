Boise State Releases Incredible Black Football Uniforms

Boise State’s football team recently unveiled some incredible new uniforms.

The Broncos are going to rock some all black unis and they’re absolutely outstanding. It takes a great uniform to get me juiced. I don’t get hyped for just anything. (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

These met my high standards without any problem at all. Take a look at them below. They’ll have football fans going crazy.

New uniforms can be really hit or miss. For example, Michigan State recently got some new alternate uniforms and they’re gross.

The Spartans look like they’re wearing actual vomit.

However, some new uniforms are an absolute home run. That’s exactly what the new ones from Boise State are, and there’s no doubt about it.

Those are slick as all hell, and Boise is going to look awesome out on the field in those things. I have no idea how good the Broncos are supposed to be this season, but there’s zero chance I’m betting against anybody wearing those.

They look like what I imagine Delta Force would wear if they fielded a football team in between fighting terrorists.

Props to Boise State for crushing the uniform game. Of all the uniforms I’ve recently seen, these might be the best.