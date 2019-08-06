Booker Campaign Calls For Cancellation Of Trump Rally — ‘A Breeding Ground For Racism’

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker’s New Hampshire campaign director and communications director called Tuesday for the cancellation of President Donald Trump’s upcoming rally in their state — and future rallies as well.

Claiming that the president’s rallies were “a breeding ground for racism and bigotry that inspire white nationalist attacks like the one in El Paso on Saturday,” Booker’s NH state campaign director Erin Turmelle called for the upcoming rally in Manchester to be canceled. She also hinted that the cancellation of other rallies should be under consideration as well, saying, “They are despicable and have no place in New Hampshire, or anywhere in our country.”

They are despicable and have no place in New Hampshire, or anywhere in our country. That’s why Trump must cancel this rally. #nhpolitics #fitn — Erin Turmelle (@erinturmelle) August 6, 2019

She followed the tweets with a full statement from her office, concluding, “What’s overwhelmingly clear is that Trump coming to New Hampshire will only stoke further dangerous acts and threaten Americans’ safety.”

Booker’s New Hampshire-based press secretary Chris Moyer joined the call for the Manchester rally to be scrapped. “Trump rallies are vile, full of hate and bigotry that rev up racists and inspire dangerous acts. Trump is holding a rally in Manchester next week. Why do we play along like this is just another political event?” Moyer tweeted.

Trump rallies are vile, full of hate and bigotry that rev up racists and inspire dangerous acts. Trump is holding a rally in Manchester next week. Why do we play along like this is just another political event? Trump should cancel the rally #nhpolitics #FITN — Chris Moyer (@ChrisMoyerNH) August 6, 2019

New Hampshire Democratic National Committeewoman Kathy Sullivan spoke up as well, calling on the governor to “tell Donald Trump his toxicity is not welcome in NH.” (RELATED: Cory Booker Calls Trump’s Speech After Mass Shootings ‘Bulls*** Soup’)

Good for @erinturmelle – Donald Trump’s white nationalism has no place in our diverse, welcoming city of #MHT. And if @GovChrisSununu had the sense he was born with, he would tell Donald Trump his toxicity is not welcome in NH. #nhpolitics https://t.co/pZjykHPjYe — Kathy Sullivan (@NHKathySullivan) August 6, 2019

The Daily Caller reached out to the Booker campaign’s national communications director Sabrina Singh, and at the time of publication had not received a reply. Singh did, however, retweet a number of the above calls for the cancellation of Trump’s rally.