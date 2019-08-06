Camila Cabello Goes After Trump: ‘I Can’t Believe He’d Say Something So Disgusting’

Camila Cabello said she was “shocked” after President Donald Trump told four congresswomen to “go back” to their countries of origin and fix those places before coming back and trying to fix the United States.

“I’m shocked,” the 22-year-old pop singer shared with Variety magazine in a piece published Tuesday. “It’s tragic. I can’t believe he’d say something so disgusting.” (RELATED: Trump Surges In Polls After Facing Off With Ocasio-Cortez’s #Squad)

“That could have been me,” she added. “That’s also what I was thinking as I was looking at the images of kids being held against their will. I was, like, there is literally no difference between these people and my mom.” (RELATED: 11 Highlights From Democrats’ Insult Fest Between Team Pelosi And Team Ocasio-Cortez)

The “Havana” singer and her family escaped from Cuba to come to America in 2003.

The comments came during an interview for the magazine’s annual Power Of Young Hollywood edition. The interview took place shortly after Trump suggested Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, who have come to be known as “the Squad” should “go back to where you came from.”

The actual tweet reads as follows:

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. ….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!

All of them, except Omar, were born in the United States.

The president’s tweet comes after a long line of allegedly anti-Semitic and anti-American comments from the four representatives, including Omar, “blaming the United States for the terrorist attacks on our country, saying that terrorism is a reaction to our involvement in other people’s affairs,” per Trump.