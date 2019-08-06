Celebrate Charlize Theron Turning 44 Years Old With This Slideshow

August 7 is Charlize Theron’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her greatest looks.

Charlize Theron is a South-African actress born in Transvaal Province. Before she wanted to be an actress, she spent time studying ballet. At the age of 12, Theron was sent to boarding school to continue studying ballet. She entered the modeling world at the age of 16.

Theron wouldn’t established herself as an actress in the mid 1990’s with roles in “The Cider House Rules” and “Devil’s Advocate.” Her role in the 2003 film “Monster” launched her into being an acclaimed actress. (RELATED: Charlize Theron Says She’s ‘Shockingly Available’ And Just Waiting For Someone To ‘Step Up’)

Theron has appeared in several films since then. In 2012, she played the Evil Queen in “Snow White And The Huntsman.” She appeared in “Atomic Blonde” in 2017 and more recently was revealed to be on the cast list for “The Addams Family” as Morticia.

Theron has two adopted children, a son and a daughter.