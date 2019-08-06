Matt Nagy Throws Rocket Pass During Chicago Bears Training Camp

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy still has a gun for an arm.

The Bears posted a video Monday of Nagy, who played in the Arena Football League after college, getting a throw in during training camp.

He didn’t disappoint. The leader of Chicago launched the ball downfield with a perfect spiral and hit a receiver right in stride. (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

I’m not sure it could have been more beautiful. Give it a watch below.

Well, if starter Mitch Trubisky and all the backups ever go down during a game, I guess Nagy can just go out there and start slinging rockets.

We also all know Nagy was just looking for a reason to show the entire team he could still spin it. We just know this!

Nagy just needed an excuse to lock, cock and fire. He found one and he cut it loose. Honestly, there must be nothing better as a guy not playing anymore to just go out there and remind all the young pups you’ve still got it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicago Bears (@chicagobears) on Aug 5, 2019 at 8:34am PDT

Trubisky had better watch his back because Nagy might be coming for that franchise QB level money. He’s probably getting paid well as the head coach, but we all know quarterback money is where it’s at in football.

Props to Nagy for keeping that gunslinging spirit alive.