Clemson Tigers Have At Least An 85% Chance To Win Every Football Game This Season

The Clemson Tigers are heavy favorites in every single game this upcoming football season.

According to ESPN’s FPI numbers, Dabo Swinney, Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the Tigers have at least an 85% chance to win every single game. (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

In fact, they have at least a 90% chance to win 10 of their 12 regular season games. The only two games under 90% are Texas A&M and South Carolina, which check in at 88% and 85.1% respectively.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Aug 5, 2019 at 5:57pm PDT

The Tigers certainly don’t have the toughest schedule in America, but being at 85% or above in every single game is absurd.

I’d love to see the spreads for all these games once they’re out. I have a feeling Clemson is going to be double digit favorites in the overwhelming majority of them.

It’s just crazy how big of a gap there is between Swinney’s guys and the rest of the ACC. Outside of Alabama, there’s really not another team in America that stacks up with them on paper.

Last season, the Tigers rolled through their slate after making the switch to Lawrence under center. Then, the playoff arrived and the Tigers smashed Notre Dame and Alabama.

The message was sent crystal clear to America that Clemson is officially the king of college football for the time being.

It really doesn’t look like they’ll get a single legit challenge prior to the playoff once again. They might have some close games, but none of the teams on the schedule come even close to matching up.

Not one bit. Swinney and company are in for a big 2019. If you’re a fan of the Tigers, there’s no doubt you have plenty to look forward to.