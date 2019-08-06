Dak Prescott Goes Viral For Atrocious Interception During Training Camp

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has gone viral, and it’s not for his elite play.

Prescott, who is in the middle of a contract negotiation with the team, went viral on Twitter for throwing an absurd interception during training camp. (RELATED: Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Wants A Contract Bigger Than Todd Gurley’s $57.5 Million) P

The young passer floated a ball right to the defense with a level of velocity I could have surpassed on my worst day.

You can watch the embarrassing play below.

Pay Ezekiel Elliott for what when you got Dak Prescott out here doing this…#DakAttack pic.twitter.com/z9pQTXe85v — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) August 4, 2019

That ball had to have slipped out of his hand, right? There’s no way he threw that with all his effort and it just hung in the air like that.

I refuse to believe that’s the case. If it is, then he just needs to lie and say it slipped. You can be in the middle of a gigantic contract negotiation, and be on TV tossing interceptions like that.

I’m not trying to be unreasonable when I say this, but I honestly think I could have thrown a better pass against an NFL defense than that one.

Now, I’m not saying it wouldn’t have been intercepted. Probably would have been, but I damn sure would have put some more heat on it.

If you’re going to get picked, then you might as well load the ball up with as much mustard as possible. In fact, just do the exact opposite of whatever Prescott did in the video above.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on Jul 26, 2019 at 1:05pm PDT

If Prescott really wants big time NFL money, then I’d suggest keeping plays like that to an absolute minimum.