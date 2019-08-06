Disney Demands Company Stop Selling Avengers And Princes-Themed Bulletproof Backpacks

Disney demanded that a company selling Avenger, Harry Potter and Disney princess-themed bulletproof backpacks stop doing so, as they were never authorized.

The Walt Disney Co. said the Houston-based manufacturer of the “Ballistic Shield,” bulletproof backpacks by Tuffypacks, needs to “stop using our characters or our other intellectual property” to sell the product. according to the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Singer Khalid Announces Benefit Concert For The Families Affected By El Paso Mass Shooting)

#Disney shuts down production of Avengers and Princess-themed bulletproof backpacks https://t.co/bz0N6l27U8 pic.twitter.com/SW60UqYvf9 — Inside the Magic (@InsideTheMagic) August 6, 2019

Bulletproof Backpack Company Pulls All Products With Disney, Marvel and Harry Potter Characters https://t.co/izs2cpA7l7 pic.twitter.com/E4ABhz8vxg — TheWrap (@TheWrap) August 6, 2019

“None of these products were authorized by Disney, and we are demanding that those behind this stop using our characters or our other intellectual property to promote sales of their merchandise,” a spokesperson for Disney said in a statement.

“These are not official Harry Potter products, and are in no way endorsed, licensed or in any other way supported, directly or indirectly, by Warner Bros.,” a spokesperson for Warner Brothers studio added.

According to the report:

TuffyPacks rolled out its latest models, which include a “Disney princess” theme featuring Jasmine from Aladdin, Cinderella, Belle from Beauty and the Beast and Rapunzel from Tangled, less than a month ago. In addition to Disney’s Avengers and Princesses, other themes include “Harry Potter,” “Major League Baseball” and “Camo.” They all retail for $129.

CEO of Tuffypacks, Steve Naremore, said since announcing the product and following several mass shootings over the weekend in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, “It’s been a busy couple of days.”(RELATED: Texas Lt. Gov Warns Far-Left Group: ‘Stay Out Of Texas’ In wake Of Walmart Shooting)

“It’s a sad, sad, sad world that this has to exist,” he added. “After every school shooting we see the awareness spike from parents. This past weekend was similar due to El Paso and Dayton.”

Naremore continued, “You’re going to have some people who say it’s a great idea, and others who say this is really sad. I understand that thought process. It may not be for everyone. You have a fire extinguisher in your kitchen. You hope you don’t have to use it.”

The Avenger, Princess and Harry-Potter themed packs have been pulled off the company’s website in response, according to The Wrap.

A spokesperson for the company said that the themed bulletproof backpacks, “will be removed while they review their options for the themed products, but that he had no further comment.”