‘You Got To Be Kidding Me’: El Paso Victim Shocked When Realizing ‘Gun-Wielding’ Mother Left Firearm At Home

A survivor of this weekend’s shooting in El Paso, Texas told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that he was surprised when he found out that his “gun-wielding” mother did not bring her firearm with her to Walmart.

Christopher Grant said, while in a hospital bed, that his mother made the decision not to bring her .38 special revolver before they went to the Walmart, where 22 people were killed, and 26 people were injured. (RELATED: Donald Trump Condemns White Supremacy After Mass Shootings In El Paso, Texas, And Dayton, Ohio)

CNN’s worst nightmare, TRUTH! El Paso shooting survivor tells CNN’s Pro-Antifa, Chris Cuomo, he wishes his “gun-toting” mother brought her .38 special revolver with her during their trip to Walmart. We ALL must protect ourselves! Hoping for a speedy recovery for the survivors. pic.twitter.com/IlIi7JCUEC — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) August 6, 2019

“I ran towards my mother to try and shield her. And I’m like ‘mom.’ Cause my mom is a gun-wielding grandma. She carries a snub-nose Smith and Wesson, 38 special with a built in scope in it — everywhere she goes,” Grant said.

The man said he was shocked when he found out that his mother wasn’t carrying her firearm. (RELATED: GOP Rep. Endorses Raising Gun Purchase Age To 21)

“An hour before we went to Walmart, she decides ‘oh we’re just going to Walmart. I’m going to put it in my room. So when I went to her, no gun. And I was like ‘oh my god, you got to be kidding me.’ And so I was like, then she took off and it was chaos,” he continued.

The weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio claimed a combined total of 31 lives and reignited a heated debate over gun rights in America.

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal introduced a bipartisan bill Monday that would help states establish “red flag” laws, laws that would allow friends and family to petition a court to intervene, if they have concerns about the person attempting to purchase a firearm.

President Donald Trump endorsed the idea of “red flag” laws during a speech to the nation earlier in the day, calling on the American people to come together to prevent future tragedies.