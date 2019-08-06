FBI: Gilroy Shooter Had ‘Violent Ideologies’ And List Of Targets Including Religious Institutions, Federal Groups

The shooter who killed three people and injured 13 in Gilroy, California, July 28 was exploring “violent ideologies” and had a “target list,” the FBI said Tuesday.

The list included “religious institutions, federal buildings, courthouses [and] political organizations from both major political parties and the Gilroy garlic festival,” FBI Agent John Bennett during the press conference.

Bennett added, “Even though the threat appears to have been mitigated by the subject’s death, the FBI has a responsibility to notify individuals and organizations of potential threats or acts of violence. We are in the process of notifying those groups.” (Dayton Shooter’s Now-Suspended Twitter Appears To Have Had Pro-Antifa, Pro-Gun Control Comments)

Bennett added that the Bureau will be opening a “full domestic terrorism investigation” into the attack after the discovery of the target list.

The 19-year-old shooter, whom the FBI previously described as “kind of a loner,” killed 25-year-old Trevor Irby, 13-year-old Keyla Salazar and six-year-old Stephen Romero before turning his AK-47 rifle onto himself at a popular food festival.

“We all knew of him,” a witness who went to the same school as the shooter told reporters. “He graduated last year, I believe. Nothing really out of the ordinary, you would think.” (RELATED: ‘Hispanic Invasion’: Alleged El Paso Shooter’s Manifesto Is An Anti-Immigrant Call To Arms)

The Gilroy shooting came just a week prior to two other mass shootings that took place Sunday at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, and a bar in Dayton, Ohio. The El Paso death toll rose to 22 Monday and the Dayton shooting killed nine.

