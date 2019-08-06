Singer Khalid Announces Benefit Concert For The Families Affected By El Paso Mass Shooting

Superstar singer Khalid announced that he plans to hold a benefit concert for the families affected by the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, over the weekend.

“Over the past few days, my mind and heart have been heavy,” the 21-year-old performer, born Khalid Donnel Robinson, tweeted, according to CNN in a piece published Monday.

“Hearing/seeing an act of terrorism happen so close to home, my family, and my friends has been unbelievable and shocking,” he added. “Singing ‘915’ and ‘city of El Paso’ on tour every night feels indescribable.” (RELATED:Billboard Music Awards Hit All-Time Low In TV Ratings)

Khalid continued, while describing how he wondered how he could “help out and support the city” following the deadly shooting that left 22 people dead. (RELATED: Texas Lt. Gov Warns Far-Left Group: ‘Stay Out Of Texas’ In wake Of Walmart Shooting)

“I’m planning for a benefit concert later this month, all of the proceeds will go to the families affected by the shooting,” the “Talk” hitmaker shared. “Sending everyone my love and will keep you guys updated.

“Also, sending my love to Dayton, Ohio,” he added in a follow-up tweet. “America is hurting right now.”

In Dayton, Ohio, nine people were also killed — including the gunman’s sister — at an unrelated mass shooting that took place less than 24 hours after the mass shooting in Texas.

In 2017, the singer, whose military family moved around a lot, talked about how he never felt like he truly had a home until his family moved to El Paso.

“I didn’t feel like I had a home until I moved to El Paso,” Khalid told USA Today. “The love and the friendships I made were influential. El Paso is where I started. I don’t feel like I’d be making the music I’m making now if I hadn’t gone there.”