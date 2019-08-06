Miranda Lambert Slams Internet Troll Who Commented On The Singer’s Marriage

Singer Miranda Lambert didn’t appreciate online trolls attacking her marriage.

The “Little Red Wagon” singer shared a video of her husband Brendan McLoughlin cooking fried chicken for the pair, according to a report published Tuesday by Fox News. Lambert added a Boomerang of herself dancing with a piece of chicken.

“I’m sweet tea sippin’ on the front porch sittin’ while my hubby fries chicken and I’m pickin’ these straaangs,” Lambert captioned the post on Instagram. “…FYI The New Yorker took to the cast iron skillet just fine!”

An Instagram user took time out of their day to comment on the status of Lambert’s marriage to NYPD officer McLoughlin, who she secretly wed sometime earlier this year. (RELATED: Miranda Lambert Reveals She’s Back To Work After 8-Month Hiatus)

“It won’t last,” the user wrote.

Lambert seemed to think this comment was worth acknowledging and she responded.

“Sure won’t! I’m gonna eat every piece of it! Can’t waste chicken!” she quipped.

I will say, Lambert’s response was really good. However, I find it odd when a celebrity takes time out of their day to respond to a comment from a person who they don’t even know. It just seems out of place.

Shouldn’t they have so much more to do with their day than to pay attention to what people are commenting on their social media?