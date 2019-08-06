Paige VanZant Shares Training Video After Arm Surgery, Appears To Be In Prime Shape

Paige VanZant looks ready to get back in the octagon.

The UFC superstar posted a video of herself on Instagram training late Monday afternoon and captioned it, “PAD WORK! Finally back hitting pads. First time since my surgery I can’t wait to fight again!!!” (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

She did seem to be holding back with her right arm, but everything else looked to be in prime form. Give the video a watch below. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

For those of you who don’t know, VanZant recently had another arm surgery after struggling with issues for a very long time. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

Hopefully, she is finally ready to roll and get back into the fighting game.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jun 13, 2019 at 1:20pm PDT

It’s unfortunate because every time she seems to get some serious momentum going, her arm always seems to become an issue.

It’s really been a problem for the better part of a year and a half. She broke it back in early 2018 in a loss to Jessica Rose-Clark, and it’s dogged her ever since.

Even after beating Rachael Ostovich and appearing to be fine, she injured it again training.

The UFC is better off when VanZant is at the top of her game. I have no idea when she’ll fight again, but it looks like it shouldn’t be too much longer.

Let’s all just hope that arm holds up.