Paige VanZant Shares Training Video After Arm Surgery, Appears To Be In Prime Shape

Paige VanZant looks ready to get back in the octagon.
The UFC superstar posted a video of herself on Instagram training late Monday afternoon and captioned it, “PAD WORK! Finally back hitting pads. First time since my surgery I can’t wait to fight again!!!” (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)
She did seem to be holding back with her right arm, but everything else looked to be in prime form. Give the video a watch below. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)
View this post on Instagram
PAD WORK! Finally back hitting pads. First time since my surgery I can’t wait to fight again!!! @carrmartialarts
For those of you who don’t know, VanZant recently had another arm surgery after struggling with issues for a very long time. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)
Hopefully, she is finally ready to roll and get back into the fighting game.
WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW
View this post on Instagram
It’s unfortunate because every time she seems to get some serious momentum going, her arm always seems to become an issue.
It’s really been a problem for the better part of a year and a half. She broke it back in early 2018 in a loss to Jessica Rose-Clark, and it’s dogged her ever since.
Even after beating Rachael Ostovich and appearing to be fine, she injured it again training.
That’s it!@PaigeVanzant gets the tap in round 2!
What year long layoff?! #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/Wx93F4u4Uf
— UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019
The UFC is better off when VanZant is at the top of her game. I have no idea when she’ll fight again, but it looks like it shouldn’t be too much longer.
Let’s all just hope that arm holds up.