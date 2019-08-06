Protesters Gather Outside Mitch McConnell’s Home. One Calls For Senator To Break His Neck

Dozens of protesters gathered outside of Mitch McConnell’s home in Louisville Monday night, including one who wished the Senate majority leader would suffer several violent injuries.

“I just want him to have a stroke, that is all,” said the woman, who was among around 40 protesters outside of McConnell’s home. The Republican was believed to be inside his house, recovering from a fall he sustained over the weekend that broke his shoulder.

“One of those heart attacks where they can’t breath, and they’re holding their chest and they fall backwards,” the woman said later of what she hoped would be McConnell’s fate.

“He’s in there nursing his broken arm. He should have broken his raggedy, wrinkled-ass neck,” she said at one point in the video. (RELATED: Mitch McConnell Falls Outside Home, Fractures Shoulder)

“Everybody needs to show up wherever this ho is at and make him just regret his fucking life, period,” she added.

At one point in the protest, a male protester commenting on McConnell’s recent injury said that he may have been the victim of a “voodoo doll” curse.

“Just stab the motherfucker in the heart, please,” the videographer replied.

The video was first posted by Ben Goldey, a Capitol Hill staffer from Kentucky. The video was recorded live on the Facebook feed of Chanelle Helm, a Louisville-area Black Lives Matter activist.

WATCH:

A woman is on Facebook Live, outside of Senator McConnell’s home in Louisville, saying she hopes someone “just stabs the mother f*cker in the heart, please.” #KYSen pic.twitter.com/sHaPWqn32J — Ben Goldey (@BenGoldey) August 6, 2019

The protesters banged pots and pans and yelled out slogans like “Ditch Mitch!” outside the senator’s home, where they believed he was recovering from his shoulder injury. The protesters were upset at McConnell over two mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend. Democrats have accused the Republican of withholding a bill that would strengthen universal background checks for gun purchases. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on McConnell to cancel Congress’ August recess in order to vote on the bill.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham announced on Monday that he plans to introduce a so-called “red flag” bill that would authorize the confiscation of guns from people who appear to be threats to themselves or others.

