Judge Allows Sex-Trafficking Case Against Harvey Weinstein To Proceed

Movie producer Harvey Weinstein departs from New York Supreme Court with his new legal team for a hearing July 11, 2019 to ask for another delay in the start of his rape trial. (Photo credit TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist

A Manhattan judge ruled that a sex-trafficking case against disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein was allowed to proceed.

Actress Kadian Noble originally sued Weinstein back in 2017, claiming he sexually assaulted her, according to a report published Monday by Page Six.

A judge dismissed part of the lawsuit and in turn Weinstein requested a judge freeze a civil case against him relating to Noble’s original lawsuit. The media mogul’s lawyers argued against the sex-trafficking case claiming that the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015 was written to protect against slavery and human trafficking for commercial gain and was being used wrongly against Weinstein.

However, multiple judges have ruled that the casting couch situation, in which promises of career advancement in exchange for sexual favors is considered sex trafficking. (RELATED: Judge In Harvey Weinstein Case Closes Courtroom To Press And Public)

“At least two courts have subsequently adopted Judge Sweet’s analysis in similar cases, finding that ‘thing of value’ can include career advancement or even just the promise of career advancement,” Judge Alison Nathan wrote.

The judge denied Weinstein’s motion Monday saying she saw no reason to grant his request.

“Weinstein has failed to show that this case falls into the category of truly exceptional cases for which interlocutory appeal was designed,” the judge wrote in her decision.

Multiple women have since accused Weinstein of sexually assaulting them since Noble came forward. However, Weinstein has maintained his innocence.