‘Lives Are At Stake’: Scalise Rips Castro For Posting List Of Local Trump Donors

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise rebuked Democratic Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro on Tuesday for tweeting out a list of Trump donors and their employers in the San Antonio area.

“People should not be personally targeted for their political views. Period. This isn’t a game. It’s dangerous, and lives are at stake. I know this firsthand,” Scalise wrote on Twitter. Scalise was shot in the 2017 attempted mass assassination of Republican congressmen and nearly died.

People should not be personally targeted for their political views. Period. This isn’t a game. It’s dangerous, and lives are at stake. I know this firsthand. https://t.co/PbxUMIOhae — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 6, 2019

Castro’s tweet listed the names and employers of 44 San Antonio residents, including 11 retirees, who donated the federal maximum of $2,700 to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. “Sad to see so many San Antonians as 2019 maximum donors to Donald Trump,” Castro captioned the photo.

Additionally, Castro specifically singled out two local businesses for their owners’ Trump donations, as well as a local realtor. “Their contributions are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as ‘invaders,'” he added.

Sad to see so many San Antonians as 2019 maximum donors to Donald Trump — the owner of ⁦@BillMillerBarBQ⁩, owner of the ⁦@HistoricPearl, realtor Phyllis Browning, etc⁩. Their contributions are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as ‘invaders.’ pic.twitter.com/YT85IBF19u — Joaquin Castro (@Castro4Congress) August 6, 2019

The names and employers of campaign donors are publicly available in Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, but publishing lists of opposing donors in the area and their places of employment, is outside the norm for members of the House of Representatives.

In addition to serving in Congress, Castro chairs the presidential campaign of his twin brother, former Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Julian Castro.

“Democrats want to talk about inciting violence? This naming of private citizens and their employers is reckless and irresponsible. He is endangering the safety of people he is supposed to be representing,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Murtaugh said the campaign reported Castro’s tweet to Twitter on the grounds that it violates the platform’s rule against “targeted harassment.”

“No one should be targeted for exercising their First Amendment rights or for their political beliefs. He should delete the tweet, apologize, and his brother’s campaign should disavow it,” he added.

Castro’s congressional office didn’t return requests for comment on his tweet and Scalise’s response. Julian Castro’s presidential campaign also didn’t return a request for comment.

Follow Hasson on Twitter @PeterJHasson

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.