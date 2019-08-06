Taylor Swift Hosts Listening Party In Nashville For Upcoming Album ‘Lover’

Taylor Swift surprised a lucky group of fans over the weekend when she held a secret listening party at her home in Tennessee for her highly-anticipated album “Lover.”
The small group of Swifties, fans of the 29-year-old pop singer, got a chance to hear the entirety of her next album due out later this month, according to Billboard magazine in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation Stadium Tour’ Hits Netflix And Here’s What Everyone Is Saying)
The fans, who promised to not share any details about the songs, including titles, lyrics, collaborators or quotes, posted a slew of pictures from the special event. One even praised the “Shake It Off” hitmaker for “staying up till 5 a.m.” to take pictures with fans and “meet them all.”(RELATED: Joe Jonas After Hearing Taylor Swift Apologize For Putting Him On Blast: ‘It Feels Nice’)
Check out some of the great posts here!
these are almost 5 years apart in nashville i will not be taking further questions at this time pic.twitter.com/uPtXG980Ta
— abby (@oreoswift) August 5, 2019
“May these memories break our fall” thank you so so so much for last night and staying up til 5am to meet us all @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/OfpzI8WAIo
— “vivian!!!!!” ???? MET TAYLOR (@allyouwantedts) August 5, 2019
Taylor with fans at #LoverSecretSessions in Nashville last night – sporting her pink hair! Congrats everyone! (Part 1) #Lover pic.twitter.com/P7dREYHclb
— Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) August 5, 2019
This comes after Swift appeared to drop another hint on her social media account Monday about her next studio album with a photo of a persons’ arm and on the wrist was a series of bracelets. One read, “fearless,” another read, “Lover”, while yet another read, “proud.”
