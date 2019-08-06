Taylor Swift Hosts Listening Party In Nashville For Upcoming Album ‘Lover’

Taylor Swift surprised a lucky group of fans over the weekend when she held a secret listening party at her home in Tennessee for her highly-anticipated album “Lover.”

The small group of Swifties, fans of the 29-year-old pop singer, got a chance to hear the entirety of her next album due out later this month, according to Billboard magazine in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation Stadium Tour’ Hits Netflix And Here’s What Everyone Is Saying)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 11, 2019 at 12:19am PDT

The fans, who promised to not share any details about the songs, including titles, lyrics, collaborators or quotes, posted a slew of pictures from the special event. One even praised the “Shake It Off” hitmaker for “staying up till 5 a.m.” to take pictures with fans and “meet them all.”(RELATED: Joe Jonas After Hearing Taylor Swift Apologize For Putting Him On Blast: ‘It Feels Nice’)

Check out some of the great posts here!

these are almost 5 years apart in nashville i will not be taking further questions at this time pic.twitter.com/uPtXG980Ta — abby (@oreoswift) August 5, 2019

“May these memories break our fall” thank you so so so much for last night and staying up til 5am to meet us all ⁦@taylorswift13⁩ ⁦@taylornation13⁩ pic.twitter.com/OfpzI8WAIo — “vivian!!!!!” ???? MET TAYLOR (@allyouwantedts) August 5, 2019

Taylor with fans at #LoverSecretSessions in Nashville last night – sporting her pink hair! Congrats everyone! (Part 1) #Lover pic.twitter.com/P7dREYHclb — Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) August 5, 2019

This comes after Swift appeared to drop another hint on her social media account Monday about her next studio album with a photo of a persons’ arm and on the wrist was a series of bracelets. One read, “fearless,” another read, “Lover”, while yet another read, “proud.”