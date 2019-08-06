Entertainment

Taylor Swift Hosts Listening Party In Nashville For Upcoming Album ‘Lover’

Singer Taylor Swift attends the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on NBC from The Shrine Auditorium on March 29, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Taylor Swift surprised a lucky group of fans over the weekend when she held a secret listening party at her home in Tennessee for her highly-anticipated album “Lover.”

The small group of Swifties, fans of the 29-year-old pop singer, got a chance to hear the entirety of her next album due out later this month, according to Billboard magazine in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation Stadium Tour’ Hits Netflix And Here’s What Everyone Is Saying)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

The fans, who promised to not share any details about the songs, including titles, lyrics, collaborators or quotes, posted a slew of pictures from the special event. One even praised the “Shake It Off” hitmaker for “staying up till 5 a.m.” to take pictures with fans and “meet them all.”(RELATED: Joe Jonas After Hearing Taylor Swift Apologize For Putting Him On Blast: ‘It Feels Nice’)

Check out some of the great posts here!

This comes after Swift appeared to drop another hint on her social media account Monday about her next studio album with a photo of a persons’ arm and on the wrist was a series of bracelets. One read, “fearless,” another read, “Lover”, while yet another read, “proud.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

 