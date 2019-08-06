Watch The Newest Trailer For ‘Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark’

Another trailer for “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” was released Monday.

The plot of the movie, according to Deadline, is as follows:

It’s 1968 in America, and change is blowing in the wind. But seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. It is in their mansion on the edge of town that Sarah, a young girl with horrible secrets, turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories, written in a book that has transcended time — stories that have a way of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah’s terrifying home.

The film, which has an Aug. 9 release date, looks like it might be one of the better horror movies we’ve had in a long time. (RELATED: Watch The Trailer For ‘Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark‘)

All the trailers have been outstanding, and the latest one isn’t an exception. Give it a watch below.

First off, have to tip our caps for the creepy Lana Del Rey song choice for the new trailer. Nothing sets the scene better than some ominous music from the superstar.

Secondly, “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” looks like a damn good movie. As I’ve written before, all the trailers have been impressive and they really project a sense of nostalgia for a simpler time.

There’s nothing really better in the horror genre than the film, book or TV show being set in the past in small-town America.

I really don’t know why, but nothing beats it. The entire landscape and setting becomes its own character in a sense.

I haven’t been to a movie in a minute or two, but this one looks like it’s going to be required viewing. I rarely say that, but I could absolutely go for a good horror movie.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the newest trailer, and if you plan on seeing it.