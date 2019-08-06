Travis Scott Surprises Kylie Jenner With Absurd Pre-Birthday Present

Rapper Travis Scott is helping reality TV star Kylie Jenner celebrate her birthday early this year.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper filled Jenner’s home with thousands of rose petals on Monday night, according to a report published by Page Six.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star posted a series of videos to her Instagram showing the rose petals taking up her entire foyer. She zoomed in on a note from Scott that read, “Happy Birthday!!! We’re just getting started. Love you!!!!”

“My house is covered in ROSES!” Jenner captioned a video posted to Instagram. “And it’s not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg.”

Scott and Jenner began dating in April of 2017 and welcomed their daughter Stormi in February of 2018. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Received A $72,000 Small Purse For Mother’s Day)

This isn’t the first time one of the Kardashian/Jenner clan girls has received a room full of roses as a gift. This past Valentine’s day Kanye West surprised wife Kim Kardashian with a room covered in rose petals and a performance by Kenny G.

Celebrities really make it hard for the average guy to really do anything impressive for his girlfriend. A floor covered in rose petals has to be extremely expensive. Makes me wonder who cleans it up after the surprise.