Trump Lays Into Google’s CEO After Reports Suggest Company Wants To Thwart His Reelection

President Donald Trump dinged Google CEO Sundar Pichai Tuesday after a company insider claimed the tech giant is preparing to foil the president’s reelection bid.

The president told his Twitter followers that Pichai once told him that Google did not attempt to help former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ahead of her presidential bid in 2016. Pichai’s promises were false, Trump said before mentioning reports from a Google insider who claims the company wants to meddle in the 2020 election.

“@sundarpichai of Google was in the Oval Office working very hard to explain how much he liked me, what a great job the Administration is doing, that Google was not involved with China’s military, that they didn’t help Crooked Hillary over me in the 2016 Election, and that they are NOT planning to illegally subvert the 2020 Election despite all that has been said to the contrary,” Trump said.

“It all sounded good until I watched Kevin Cernekee, a Google engineer, say terrible things about what they did in 2016 and that they want to “Make sure that Trump losses,” he added. “We are watching Google very closely!”(RELATED: Former Google Engineer Kevin Cernekee Says Google Will Try To Prevent Trump From Being Reelected)

Trump was referring to former Google engineer Kevin Cernekee who told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Aug. 2 that his former employer will work to thwart the president’s reelection. Cernekee told Carlson how it allegedly took nine months to fix a bug he reported that returned “Mein Kampf” to people who search for Trump’s 2015 book “Crippled America.”

This is not the first time the president has dinged Google. “But I tell you what, they should be sued,” Trump said in a June interview with Fox Business, referring to a Google executive who was caught in an undercover video suggesting the company is looking for ways to prevent “the next Trump situation.”

He also frequently criticizes Facebook, telling his Twitter followers in March that he’s looking into accusations of big tech censorship.

