Two ‘Yellowstone’ Clips Released From The Upcoming Episode ‘Resurrection Day’

The Paramount Network dropped two clips Tuesday afternoon from the Wednesday night “Yellowstone” episode “Resurrection Day.”

Both clips focus heavily on John and Kayce. In one, they’re in the barn waiting to go for a ride and talking about the problems chasing them. There’s also a prophetic line about Kayce following his father.

In the second one, the two of them are at the site where John’s wife died in a horse accident 21 years ago. Both clips should have fans of the show going wild. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Incredible With New Episode ‘Blood The Boy’)

Give them a watch below.

It really looks like the new episode is going to focus heavily on the relationship between the head of the Dutton family and his youngest son.

If you don’t think Kayce isn’t clearly becoming his father while trying to avoid the same mistakes, then you just aren’t paying attention.

The two of them, for different reasons, have shared a similar path.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Jul 17, 2019 at 6:32pm PDT

If there’s anybody who could successfully defend the ranch through any means necessary, it’s Kayce, and we’re learning more and more about him as we go.

We know he suffers from PTSD due to his Navy SEAL service, Monica is gone and he’s doing whatever he can to keep things running smoothly.

Obviously, the wheels will eventually fall off. Something tells me that’s going to happen sooner than later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Jun 7, 2019 at 9:27am PDT

We’ll find out what happens tomorrow night. If the clips above are hints of things to come, then we’re in for a fun time.

I can’t wait to dive into the relationship John and Kayce share even more than we already have.