Watch Mike Leach Belly Flop Into Pool In Awesome Video

Washington State football coach Mike Leach was in prime form in a recent video from the team.

WSU posted a video late Monday night of the legendary coach at the pool with his guys, and it didn’t disappoint at all. (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

His players broke out in chants of his last name, and their fearless leader didn’t disappoint with his response.

He got up on the diving board and belly flopped right into the pool. Watch the incredible moment below.

Just another day at the swimming pool with Coach Leach! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/RbF2svqhgl — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) August 6, 2019

I would not be entertained by this if it were any other coach in America. Remember, August is time for camp. It’s time to get better. It’s not time for games.

However, the rules don’t apply to Leach. Logic doesn’t apply to Leach. Honestly, the rules of nature might not apply to Leach.

He just does his own thing, and it always works.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington State Football (@wsucougarfootball) on Jul 24, 2019 at 12:49pm PDT

Would I encourage Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney or any other elite coach to belly flop into a pool in order to entertain their guys?

Hell no, but you also probably won’t see any of those guys give marriage advice anytime soon. Mike Leach is just a different kind of beast.

If he’s already belly flopping and dominating the news this early in August, then we’re really in for a fun time this season.

Leach only gets more and more famous with every passing season, and the entertainment factor only continues to get cranked up.

Stay frosty, Leach. I can’t wait to see what happens next.