Wisconsin Receiver Aron Cruickshank Makes One-Handed Catch During Training Camp

Receiver Aron Cruickshank made an absurd catch Monday during day five of training camp for the Wisconsin Badgers.

The young player beat the defense, had a deep ball floated up high for him and he went 100% Odell Beckham Jr. with the grab. (RELATED: Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst Has A ‘Pretty Good Idea’ Who Will Be The Starting QB)

He cocked back one arm and snatched the ball in mind-boggling fashion. I honestly have no idea how he came down with the thing, and I have a feeling you’ll all be feeling the same way.

Give it a watch below.

Admittedly, I don’t know how much playing time Cruickshank is expected to get this season. Our wide receiving corps is loaded.

It’s arguably the best we’ve had in years. However, I can guarantee you he’ll get on the field if that’s the kind of athleticism he’s capable of.

There aren’t too many guys in the NFL capable of elevating like he did off balance to make a one-handed grab.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aron Cruickshank (@ac_hollywood) on Nov 17, 2018 at 5:57pm PST

If that catch is a preview of things to come for the Badgers, then this kid is going to be an absolute star.

On a bit of a side note, the Badgers also dropped a lot more camp content from day five. It looks like Paul Chryst’s squad is having a hell of a fun time.

Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 5, 2019 at 5:37pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 5, 2019 at 2:34pm PDT

Fifth practice of fall ball Twenty-five days ‘til we ball Day 5 https://t.co/SFjVnpPdZb#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/b2jdSC1ex2 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 5, 2019

We’re 24 days out from the South Florida game. Something tells me we’re going to show up and show out against the Bulls.

Shoutout to Cruickshank for speeding up the hype train a bit with an absurd catch.