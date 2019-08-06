Wisconsin Football Team Shares Bizarre ‘Lion King’ Video. Should Fans Be Worried?

My friends, I’m here with some concerning news about my Wisconsin Badgers.

It’s no secret I’m a big Wisconsin guy, and some have even coined me as the king of the Badgers. That’s why I go out of my way to promote the program, but also hold them accountable when I feel like I need to.

Well, that’s why we’re here right now. The team for some bizarre reason posted a “Lion King” video on Instagram, and calling it strange would only be the beginning. (RELATED: Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst Has A ‘Pretty Good Idea’ Who Will Be The Starting QB)

You can watch the video below.

Seriously, what the hell did we all just watch? What the hell was that? Is this a football team or what?

I’ve got nothing against “The Lion King.” Nothing at all. It’s a great movie for children, but it’s certainly not the kind of energy I want to be bringing into the football season. Not at all.

In fact, movies for children are about the last thing I want the Badgers to be associated with. If you’re an elite program, then you need to carry yourself like one.

Comparing yourself to “The Lion King” is about as childish as it gets. Do you think Alabama’s defense has the fear of God put into them by a children’s film?

Didn’t think so.

I want my team to be associated with carnage, destruction and hell on Earth. When we show up, the time for taking prisoners is over.

We’re not a children’s movie. We’re a war movie if we’re anything. We’re Sherman burning through the South in the Civil War.

Whatever we are, we’re damn sure not a movie for kids.

Let’s cut the childish antics and get back to owning the B1G and then the rest of the country.

P.S.: Props to me for speaking out when I see something I don’t like with my own team. Way too many fans are blind to the issues in their own house. Am I a hero for my brave stance? I’ll let the fans and history books decide that one.