‘Yellowstone’ Continues To Dominate The TV Ratings, July 31st Episode Led All TV Shows

“Yellowstone” continues to put up gigantic numbers when it comes to TV ratings.

According to a Monday release from the Paramount Network, the July 31st episode, which was the sixth of the season, got 4.9 million total viewers so far. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Incredible With New Episode ‘Blood The Boy’)

That number was good enough to make “Blood the Boy” “the #1 entertainment telecast of the night across cable and broadcast.” The show also has seen a continued rise in key demographics, including the 25-54 audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Jul 31, 2019 at 11:08am PDT

The show really has just put up a dominating performance compared to everything else out there. Episode after episode puts up huge numbers.

You can bet “Blood the Boy” will only go higher as more time passes and people keep streaming. There’s no question about that at all.

People love the Kevin Costner hit show, and the numbers are all the proof you’ll ever need.

Heading into the final four episodes of season two, I honestly have no idea at all what to expect. Clearly, there’s a war on the horizon.

John Dutton and the Beck Brothers are on a collision course, and we know there can only be one winner. It all gets even crazier when you add in the fact Jamie killed Sarah in the last episode.

Tune in tomorrow night to watch episode seven, “Resurrection Day.” I have a feeling it’s going to be a great one.