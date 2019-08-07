Alabama And Auburn Won’t Play An FCS Team Before The Iron Bowl For The First Time Since 2008

One tweet shows the sad state scheduling in the SEC.

According to a Wednesday tweet from Brett McMurphy, the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers won’t play an FCS team prior to the Iron Bowl for the first time since 2008! Alabama will play Texas A&M and Auburn will play LSU. (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

In 2020, it will mark first time since 2008 Alabama & Auburn will not play an FCS opponent week before the Iron Bowl. Next season, Alabama hosts Texas A&M & Auburn hosts LSU week before Iron Bowl — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 7, 2019

How is that possible? How is it possible to go over a decade without playing a real team before the Iron Bowl?

If that’s not sad, then I don’t know what is. Did all the directional schools force Nick Saban to slaughter close up or something?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Aug 7, 2019 at 11:02am PDT

I’ve long argued the SEC’s schedule is a national embarrassment. It’s honestly a gigantic joke the conference tries to bill itself as elite and then plays nonstop cupcakes in the non-conference.

Meanwhile, the big boys in the B1G are out here playing grueling schedules to be the best that they can be around the clock.

Even Purdue schedules tough teams in the non-conference slate. Meanwhile, Alabama and Auburn are about to go into the Iron Bowl with real opponents the previous week for the first time since George W. Bush was president.

No matter which team loses the game, you can expect it to be excuse central. They’ll go on and on about how they weren’t allowed to play a glorified high school team before the big game to end the year!

If the SEC had any respect, they’d just ban FCS opponents. Of course, they won’t! The SEC wouldn’t ever dare to anything to force them to toughen up and we all know it.