Anti-Trump Mob Harasses Woman In MAGA Hat — Call Her Terrorist

Anti-Trump protesters surrounded a woman wearing a MAGA hat Wednesday at an El Paso, Texas, memorial to last weekend’s shooting spree that killed 22 people.

A CBS reporter noted, “Tensions get heated at the site of the memorial in El Paso when a woman wearing a #MAGA hat is surrounded by those who oppose Donald Trump and his visit to El Paso.

A woman in the crowd can be heard shouting “We don’t negotiate with terrorists.”

Several prominent Democratic politicians objected to Trump’s visit to El Paso, blaming him for the shooting and arousing the white supremacy behind it. Former Texas Congressman and Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has quick to blame Trump for the massacre and has continued to accuse the president in both interviews and social media statements. (RELATED: Trump Condemns White Supremacy After Shootings In El Paso, Texas And Dayton, Ohio)

Early Wednesday, he tweeted again that “22 people in my hometown are dead after an act of terror inspired by your racism. El Paso will not be quiet and neither will I.”

Texas Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar, whose congressional district includes El Paso, said Monday that Trump “is not welcome” in her community. After being invited to join the president during his visit, Escobar balked at the opportunity, telling CNN’s Chris Cuomo that she needed to talk to Trump first. (RELATED: Booker Demanded That Trump Condemn White Supremacists, Then Got Angry When He Did)

“I don’t know that he gets it, Chris. His words have incredible power,” she said. You walk through all of these families, you walk through to this memorial, you’ll see people in pain. I talked to a veteran earlier to said I’m being made to seem as though I’m not American. The language that he uses … it’s because he doesn’t see Mexicans, Hispanics — He doesn’t see us as human.

But the sister of a couple who were killed in the El Paso shooting says it’s the Democratic politicians who refused to welcome President Donald Trump to the city who are unwelcome. Vibora (Deborah) Anchondo described them as “pure evil” Tuesday on Facebook.

Andre and Jordan Anchondo died while protecting their infant child from the firing. Supporters are promoting a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the couple’s three orphaned children.

“It’s such a shame that two of our local politicians (I refuse to say their names as they don’t deserve it) are saying that our President is not welcome on Wednesday,” Anchondo wrote. “I cannot believe how these monsters are using the tragic event to push their political agenda.”