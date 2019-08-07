Baker Mayfield Signs Autographs For Military Members

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield recently pulled off a great move for members of the military.

In a video posted Tuesday by Hayden Grove on Twitter, the Browns star signed autographs and took photos with members of the military who were at practice.

It was clear in the video that the servicemen were incredibly happy to get some signatures and pictures from the young NFL gunslinger. (RELATED: Baker Mayfield Opens Cleveland Browns Training Camp With Incredible Throw To Odell Beckham Jr.)

Watch the cool moment below.

Baker Mayfield was called off the field by the team when autographs were supposed to be over. He refused and signed and took selfies with every soldier remaining on the field. #Browns pic.twitter.com/gY8zm525yK — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) August 6, 2019

I know I’m a relatively big Baker Mayfield critic, but this is an awesome moment. There’s literally nothing to criticize here.

In fact, there’s only things to praise. Any athlete who takes some time out from their busy schedule to appreciate the military deserves to be applauded.

Look at how happy those guys were in the video above. Mayfield might have made their week at a minimum. Hell, he might have given them their most exciting of 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Aug 5, 2019 at 5:17pm PDT

I’m sure Mayfield and I will find a way to clash again in the near future. There’s almost no doubt about it.

However, for the time being, I have to tip my cap here and give the rising star some major props for this move.

Shoutout to Mayfield for signing those autographs and taking those pictures. Hopefully, a few more athletes will do the same.