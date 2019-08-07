Watch Full Season 5 ‘Ballers’ Trailer With Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

HBO dropped the full trailer for season five of “Ballers” on Wednesday.

It looks like we’re going to be locked and loaded for another incredible season of action on HBO with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson because this trailer is nuts.

It’s clear that Joe and Spencer have gone their separate ways, and both are out for complete control and domination in the new trailer. (RELATED: Remember The Hit Show ‘Ballers’ On HBO? The Rock Reveals A Major Update For Fans)

Give it a watch below. It’s great.

August 25 can’t get here soon enough. HBO knows how to produce great content and “Ballers” is right at the top of that list.

It’s like with “Entourage” with athletes, but substantially more serious. It’s also one of the best roles The Rock has ever done.

It’s got the parties, it’s got all the fun, it’s got a gigantic sports aspect and much more. It also focuses on head injuries in football and the darker aspects of the show.

There are very few shows capable of balancing the fun stuff with the serious elements. “Ballers” has no problem pulling off that dynamic at all.

Tune in August 25 to watch the fifth season of the hit show. You know I’ll be there for every second of the action.