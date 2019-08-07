Bernie Sanders Tells Joe Rogan He’ll Let Him Know If Aliens Are Real If He’s President

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders told Joe Rogan that he will let him know if aliens are real if he is elected president.

Sanders talked with Rogan for over an hour Tuesday on Joe Rogan’s podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.” During the show, they talked about the complexities of the American healthcare system, the dangers of climate change, problems with the current format of the Democratic primary debates and the existence of space aliens. (RELATED: The Left Has Won The Culture Wars. Now They’re Just Driving Around Shooting Survivors)

“If you got into the office, and you found out something about aliens,” Rogan said to Sanders at the end of the podcast. “Would you let us know?”

WATCH:

“I’ll tell you my wife would demand that I let you know,” Bernie responded with a chuckle.

“Is your wife a UFO nut?” Rogan asked.

“No she’s not a UFO nut, but she says, ‘Bernie what going on? Do you have any access to records?'”

“You don’t have any access?” said Rogan.

“I don’t, honestly I don’t,” Sanders said.

Rogan followed up, “You’ll let us know though?”

“Alright I’ll be on this show and we’ll announce it on this show,” Sanders told Rogan before the podcast ended.

The Independent Vermont senator currently holds the 2nd place position in the Democratic 2020 primary, trailing front runner Joe Biden. According to Realclearpolitics, Sanders holds a 15.8% support among Democratic voters with Elizabeth Warren just behind him at 15.5%. Former Vice President Joe Biden leads the pack at 31%.

Rogan’s podcast with Sanders received overly whelming positive reviews from fans with over 2 million views and 118,000 likes on YouTube.