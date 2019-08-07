Photo Of Beyoncé To Be Displayed In Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery

A photo of singer Beyoncé that appeared in an issue of Vogue will be displayed in the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery.

The image of Beyoncé appeared in the September 2018 issue of the magazine, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six. The photo was taken by 24-year-old photographer Tyler Mitchell.

“A year ago today we broke the flood gates open,” Mitchell captioned the post of the photo to be shown. “Since then it was important to spend the whole year running through them making sure every piece of the gate was knocked down. And now I’m glad to share this picture is being acquired into the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection.”

The National Portrait Gallery commented on the post, “We look forward to adding this new work to our collection!” (RELATED: Beyoncé, Jay-Z Break Royal Protocol At ‘Lion King’ Premiere)

Mitchell made history with the Beyoncé shoot, becoming the first African American photographer to shoot a Vogue cover. Mitchell is also one of the youngest photographers to shoot a Vogue cover as he was 23 at the time.

Seems like a weird photo to be portrayed in the National Portrait Gallery, but the story behind it definitely needs to be preserved. Mitchell being the first African American photographer to ever shoot a Vogue cover at the age of 23 is amazing.