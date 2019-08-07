Border Patrol Seizes Over 100 Pounds Of Cocaine From Mexican Woman At Texas Checkpoint

Border Patrol agents at the Freer, Texas, border checkpoint arrested a Mexican woman Aug. 3 who was allegedly transporting 116 pounds of cocaine in her vehicle.

The woman was identified as a Mexican national, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release. Agents conducted a routine immigration inspection on the woman, then referring her to a secondary inspection after a canine alerted agents to something amiss. (RELATED: $77M Worth Of Cocaine Seized In New York In Crates From Colombia)

Agents found 45 bundles of cocaine, weighing in at 116.49 pounds and being valued at about $3,727,680, according to Customs and Border Protection. Agents confiscated the drugs and took the woman into custody where she was processed. Her case has since been turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to CBP for a comment on the alleged trafficker, but did not immediately receive a response.

