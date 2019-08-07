‘I Didn’t Create The Graphic’: Castro, With Journalists’ Support, Defends Decision To Doxx Trump Donors

Democratic Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro published a list Tuesday of 44 people and businesses in San Antonio who donated to President Donald Trump in 2019.

Despite backlash, Castro has defended his decision, and some journalists as well as members of Congress have supported him.

Publicly listing donors of opposing parties is rare from House of Representatives members.

Democratic Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro defended his decision to doxx 44 San Antonio Trump donors Wednesday, with journalists and members of Congress alike expressing their support.

Castro is 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro’s twin brother, and he currently chairs his presidential campaign. He tweeted out the list Tuesday and wrote that President Donald Trump donors “are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as ‘invaders.'”

Despite backlash, he has defended his decision to publicly list the donors, telling MSNBC’s Willie Geist Wednesday morning that he “didn’t make the graphic.”

Some journalists and members of Congress have come to Castro’s defense as well, noting that the list was already public information.

Joe Scarborough, a co-host on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” tweeted out that “if your business funds Trump’s campaign, then you are supporting white supremacy.” He also wrote that Democrats who disagree with the decision to tweet out the list of Trump donors “are too stupid to be in power” and asked if those who donated to Democrat’s campaigns would be “proud or embarrassed” if people knew.

Democrats, if you are cowed by Trump’s BS re: being transparent about public records listing supporters of Trump’s hateful policies, then you are too stupid to be in power. Businesses that contribute to Trump’s campaign fund white supremacy ads about Hispanic “invasions”. pic.twitter.com/MumeDWELO6 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 7, 2019

To donors of Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and other Democrats, would you be proud or embarrassed to have people know of your support?

(Of course, it’s already public bc of FEC laws, but dumb DC Trumpists are acting like the info is the stuff of spy novels.) — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 7, 2019

Joan Walsh, a CNN political contributor, thanked Castro and re-tweeted the list multiple times. (RELATED: CNN Ignores Dem Presidential Candidates Who Campaigned At Vegas Church Led By A Pastor Who’s Called Homosexuality A Sin)

“I think part of this feigned hysteria on the right about Castro’s (totally legitimate) use of public donor info is also part of a ploy to attack campaign finance disclosure laws. They’d like nothing more than for all money to be dark money,” tweeted David Nir, political director at Daily Kos, as part of a thread on why tweeted out the list was acceptable.

Nir mentioned “the constant GOP smearing of [George] Soros with antisemitic tropes” and suggested that Republicans are “so desperate to fan faux outrage over a Texas Democrat” because of possible additional House retirements from the state in upcoming weeks.

Scolding Republicans and especially Trump is no fun for reporters because the GOP has zero shame and doesn’t react. But reporters are very used to seeing past generations of Democrats cower before their accusatory fingers. It’s a form of power. — David Nir (@DavidNir) August 7, 2019

Caroline Orr, a reporter at the National Observer, tweeted that “Joaquin Castro just pulled a beautiful psyop on the right-wing outrage machine.” She also suggested that the donors should be okay with being publicly listed because they had donated to Trump.

Oh, y’all are mad that Joaquin Castro publicly released public info on Trump donors? Maybe next time don’t donate to someone if you’re ashamed to even be associated with them. — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) August 7, 2019

Seth Abramson, a columnist at Newsweek, called Republicans “hypocrites.”

Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota also defended the congressman, with Tlaib tweeting that “the public needs to know who funds racism.” Omar re-tweeted comments defending Castro, with one calling the donors “Trumpian snowflakes.”

Names of campaign donors are available publicly through the Federal Election Commission, but typically House of Representatives members do not publish lists of opposing donors in their area.

