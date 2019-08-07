Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett Says They’re ‘Not Close’ To Being A Good Team Right Now

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett seems to think the team has a very long way to go before they’ll be competitive.

Garrett told the media the following, according to the Star-Telegram on Tuesday:

We’re way far off as a team, we’re not even close. I thought there were some flashes on both sides of the ball and the kicking game, flashing in each of the three units, but we’re not even close. Back to work. This is an important three-day stretch for us now. We just know we’re not close.

Obviously, there’s no real reason to panic just yet. It’s only training camp. There’s plenty of time to get stuff ironed out before the regular season starts in early September. (RELATED: Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Wants A Contract Bigger Than Todd Gurley’s $57.5 Million)

This could also just be Garrett trying to light a fire under his guys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Aug 6, 2019 at 4:16pm PDT

However, Ezekiel Elliott is currently holding out, and you have to wonder what kind of impact his absence is having on the team.

He’s one of the best players in the league, and the Cowboys rely heavily on him for the offense to flow. He wants a new deal, Dallas hasn’t given him one and he seems ready to miss the whole year.

If that happens, it might be time for some fans to start worrying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on Jan 12, 2019 at 2:39pm PST

It’s one thing to have the head coach say the team it’s close in early August with a star player holding out.

Elliott could return and everything would likely be just fine by the time week one rolled around. It’s all a process and that’s why training camp exists.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on Jan 5, 2019 at 10:02pm PST

However, if Garrett feels this way after the preseason is done, then the Cowboys might actually have a real problem on their hands.

Given how loaded that roster is, there’s really no excuse to not win a ton of games this season. If they flame out, I’d bet a lot of money Garrett will find himself looking for a new job.