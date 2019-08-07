Dabo Swinney Says Nick Saban ‘Ain’t Ever Going To Retire’

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney doesn’t see Nick Saban’s tenure at Alabama ending anytime soon.

“Heck no. He ain’t ever going to retire. What’s he going to do? He ain’t going to sit at the lake or go fishing and he’ll eventually get tired of playing golf,” Swinney said in a video posted Wednesday by ESPN’s Chris Low.

Watch his full comments below.

Whenever Swinney opens his mouth about Saban and says anything, it's going to be major news. The reason why is very simple.

Dabo is widely viewed as Saban's replacement if he wants the job whenever the six-time national champion coach retires.

Dabo is widely viewed as Saban’s replacement if he wants the job whenever the six-time national champion coach retires.

Swinney’s name has been tied to the Alabama job for years. Who knows if he’ll ever take it, but you best believe him discussing Saban’s retirement is going to get people talking.

It doesn’t even matter what he says. Swinney said here Saban won’t retire, and that’ll be more than enough to generate attention.

In my opinion, I’m really not sold on the idea the Tigers coach is going to bolt for Alabama. I’m not sure I buy that at all.

He’s the king at Clemson, they play an easier schedule and they can pay him whatever the Crimson Tide could. Why would he ever want to leave that?

As a bit of a gambling man, I fully expect Swinney to be at Clemson for a long time. I don’t think Saban’s retirement will ultimately have much impact one way or the either.