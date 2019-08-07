New Season Of FX’s ‘American Crime Story’ Will Focus On Bill Clinton’s Sex Scandal With Monica Lewinsky

The new season of “American Crime Story” will be about Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton.

Lewinsky will help produce the show about her sex scandal with President Bill Clinton. The new season will be titled “Impeachment,” and is based off of the Jeffrey Toobin book, “A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President,” according to the Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday. (RELATED: Watch ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Teaser Trailer)

Sarah Paulson of “American Horror Story” and the first of “American Crime Story” will star in the show and Beanie Feldstein will star as the former White House intern.

It’s currently scheduled to premiere September 27, 2020.

There is a very high chance this show is going to be awesome. The first season was about O.J. Simpson and the second was about the killing of Gianni Versace.

I never saw season two, but the episodes about The Juice were absolutely awesome. I was hooked for every single second of season one.

If the new season about Lewinsky’s sex scandal with Clinton and the following impeachment attempt is even a fraction as good as season one, then we’re in for a very fun time.

FX is known for making absolute heaters when it comes to shows. They made “Justified,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “American Horror Story,” “Always Sunny” and more.

Clearly, the network knows what it takes to be successful. My guess is “Impeachment” won’t be any different.

Tune in next fall to watch it all unfold. Odds are it’ll be outstanding.