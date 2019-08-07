Handwriting Expert To Examine Wills Found In Aretha Franklin’s Couch

A Michigan judge gave permission to have wills found in Aretha Franklin’s home after her death analyzed by a handwriting expert.

The wills were reportedly found in Franklin’s couch cushions, according to a report published Tuesday by the Associated Press.

A handwritten 2014 document shows Aretha Franklin apparently wanted her son, Kecalf Franklin, to serve as the representative of her estate, which might be worth millions.https://t.co/xP2hNL7NR6 — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) August 6, 2019

Michigan Probate Judge Jennifer Callaghan also decided to put Franklin’s estate under court supervision. The court will now have a role in major decisions regarding the estate.

The handwritten wills found in the couch cushions reportedly appoint Franklin’s son, Kecalf, as the sole representative of her estate. Kecalf hired Erich Speckin to analyze the handwriting to prove the wills were written by Franklin herself. (RELATED: Aretha Franklin Receives Pulitzer Prize Posthumously)

It will only take three hours to analyze the documents, according to Speckin.

When Franklin passed away in August of 2018, Franklin’s niece Sabrina Owens was put in charge of her estate. A will originally could not be found. After the discovery of the handwritten wills, who should control the estate has been up in the air.

Amazed that Aretha Franklin did not have a proper Will. https://t.co/6LgtBYU2g1 pic.twitter.com/pf2wY8grNp — Michael Sullivan (@sull) August 6, 2019

Franklin’s son, Theodore White II and Owens, were both listed in Franklin’s 2010 will, but their names were crossed out in the 2014 version of the document.

White’s attorneys argued that his name should be added as co-executor of the estate.